Majority of ATMs, bus stands, state govt websites in Goa not disabled-friendly: Report

In yet another finding, the report has said that the design and functionality of bus stands should meet the needs of its diverse and less privileged user base.



"Ten bus stands, including the busiest KTC bus stand in Panaji, and the Porvorim Depot were audited. Most bus stands were found lacking in basic accessibility features due to poor construction, lack of communication channels and awareness of disability-related issues," the report said.



The report also conducted an accessibility audit of 50 public utility websites owned by the Goa government and found that most were not user-friendly for persons with disabilities.