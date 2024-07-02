Majority would become minority if conversions continue: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has observed that if the current trend of conversions during religious congregations is permitted to continue, the country's majority population could eventually find itself in the minority one day.

A bench of justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal stated that the religious congregations, where conversions are occurring and where the religions of the citizens of India are being changed, should be immediately stopped.

"If this process is allowed to be carried out, the majority population of this country would be in the minority one day, and such religious congregation should be immediately stopped where the conversion is taking place and changing the religion of citizen of India," the court said.

The court also added that such conversions are against the Constitutional mandate of Article 25 of the Constitution of India, "which does not provide for religious conversion" but provides "only freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion".