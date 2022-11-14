Maker of modern India: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru on birth anniversary

In a tweet, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Pandit Nehru the maker of modern India. 21st India cannot be imagined without his tremendous contribution."



"A champion of democracy, his progressive thoughts furthered India's social, political and economic development, despite the challenges. My humble homage to a true patriot," he said.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is in Hingoli district and coincidentally a book on Nehru in Marathi has just come out in addition to the one in English and Hindi.



"(Mo)Distorians will continue to distort, defame and denigrate but Nehru continues to inspire and his relevance has only increased after 2014," Ramesh said on Twitter.



He said 600 copies of Nehru's iconic, The Discovery of India, will be distributed to Yatris Monday.



The copies were brought by a volunteer who drove all the way from Delhi for 23 hours straight at a very short notice, he said.