Makers of Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move Bombay High Court for censor clearance

Jaswant Singh Khalra was the director of a bank in Amritsar during the militancy period in Punjab. He found the evidence of abduction, elimination and cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies by the police. They reportedly even killed 2,000 of their own officers who refused to collaborate in these extra judicial operations.



It was Khalra's investigation that sparked worldwide protests and led to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) concluding that the Punjab police had unlawfully cremated 2,097 people in the Tarn Taran district of Punjab alone. The Supreme Court of India and the National Human Rights Commission certified the validity of his data.



On September 6, 1995, Khalra disappeared and a case of murder, abduction and criminal conspiracy was registered on the complaint of his wife, Paramjit Kaur.