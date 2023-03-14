Making RTE Act as mandatory subject in all law schools will be looked into: BCI to Delhi HC

"The justiciability of the right to education places a great responsibility on lawyers -- for lawyers alone can take violations to Court. In the context of a child, it places, by implication, an additional responsibility on the system of legal education to ensure that lawyers are familiarized with the details of manner in which this right is to be provided...," the plea stated.



"It is submitted that perhaps much of the blame for the current inaction regarding violations of the right to education is because law students and lawyers are taught nothing about the right to education. Infact, majority of them are unaware about the fundamental of the rights incorporated in the RTE Act, 2009," the plea added.