Making Sense of Bhagwat’s Soliloquies

My good friend Ram Madhav has written a piece saying ‘most leaders reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s interview without reading it’. Now, I have not read Madhav’s piece, but that is not the point. The issue is whether the RSS is misunderstood and, particularly, whether the RSS’s ideology is misunderstood.

To get there we do not need to read the apologists but go straight to their texts. And this I have done, for one of my books. Here is a condensation for those who do not have the time or inclination to read their speeches. I say speeches because they have not written any books. Neither Golwalkar nor Deendayal Upadhayaya wrote any book.

This is surprising because Upadhyaya is referred to as an ‘ideologue’ and his Integral Humanism is referred to by the BJP as its “basic philosophy”. Integral Humanism is a collection of speeches. So is Bunch of Thoughts (that is why it was given this name because it is a rambling, incoherent collection). So, what do they say? Here are the main parts.