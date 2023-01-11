Malayalam poet KG Sankara Pillai conferred Gangadhar National Award, 2021

Eminent Malayalam poet, K G Sankara Pillai was on Tuesday conferred with the prestigious Gangadhar National Award for poetry-2021 by Sambalpur University on the occasion of its 56th foundation day.

The award carries Rs 1 lakh, a shawl, a citation and a memento.

Named after Odisha's famous poet Gangadhar Meher, the award is given to a poet of national repute every year during the foundation day function of the university. The prestigious award was instituted by the university in the year 1989. However, the university started conferring the award from 1991.

Receiving the award, Pillai said, poetry arises from a deeper sense of justice, and a deeper sense of history. When a social system starts to perform fascism, no doubt, poetry of that social system brings out the resistance force from within to respond, he said.