Malda airport expansion takes off with joint land survey
Survey marks the first major step towards expanding the airport and strengthening air connectivity in North Bengal
Plans to transform Malda airport into a stronger regional aviation hub have gathered momentum, with authorities launching a joint field survey to assess the feasibility of extending the airport's existing aerodrome strip.
The survey, carried out on Thursday, marks the first major step towards expanding the airport's infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity across North Bengal and boost the district's economic prospects.
Officials from the Malda district administration, including teams from the Land and Land Reforms/Land Acquisition Department and the Transport Department, jointly inspected the proposed alignment for the runway extension and initiated the preliminary land survey process.
The proposal envisages extending the existing 1,350-metre aerodrome strip by around 1,150 metres, a move expected to significantly improve the airport's operational capabilities.
During the inspection, officials conducted an initial assessment of the land required for the project. Preliminary estimates suggest that nearly 58.85 acres may be needed to facilitate the proposed expansion.
The runway extension is expected to pave the way for improved regional connectivity, making travel to and from Malda easier while creating new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment. Enhanced aviation infrastructure is also expected to support broader economic development across the district and neighbouring regions.
Malda district magistrate Rajanvir Singh Kapur (IAS) said "further technical assessments and detailed land studies will be undertaken" before the project moves to the next stage of planning.
The proposed expansion forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen regional infrastructure and improve air connectivity, with the upgraded runway expected to play a key role in unlocking Malda's economic and logistical potential.