Malda airport expansion takes off with joint land survey

Plans to transform Malda airport into a stronger regional aviation hub have gathered momentum, with authorities launching a joint field survey to assess the feasibility of extending the airport's existing aerodrome strip.

The survey, carried out on Thursday, marks the first major step towards expanding the airport's infrastructure as part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity across North Bengal and boost the district's economic prospects.

Officials from the Malda district administration, including teams from the Land and Land Reforms/Land Acquisition Department and the Transport Department, jointly inspected the proposed alignment for the runway extension and initiated the preliminary land survey process.