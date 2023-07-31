Malda sexual violence case: NCW team reaches Kolkata

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW), including Chairperson Rekha Sharma, has arrived in Kolkata to probe the distressing incident of a woman who suffered brutal assault, molestation, and was paraded naked by individuals allegedly associated with the Trinamool Congress.

The team plans to proceed to Malda and engage with relevant authorities to consider their findings regarding the distressing incident.

"The NCW team is in Kolkata with The Chairperson @sharmarekha and heading to Howrah to investigate the horrific case of a woman brutally assaulted, molested, and paraded naked by political goons," the NCW informed on Twitter.