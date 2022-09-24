Male-female character ratio in books 4:1, says study

They said in the study, they contribute to this line of research by studying gender disparity, at scale, in copyright-expired literary texts published in the pre-modern period (defined in this work as the period ranging from the mid-19th through the mid-20th century).



According to them, one of the challenges in using such tools is to ensure quality control, and by extension, trustworthy statistical analysis.



Another challenge is in using materials and methods that are publicly available and have been established for some time, both to ensure that they can be used and vetted in the future, and also, to add confidence to the methodology itself, they added.