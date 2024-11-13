Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur faces new warrant after skipping court again
This was the second warrant issued this month against Thakur by the special court for NIA cases
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a fresh bailable warrant against former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, as she failed to appear before it citing health issues.
This was the second warrant issued this month against Thakur by the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases. On 5 November, the court had issued a warrant against her for failing to attend the proceedings, and directed her to appear on 13 November.
On Wednesday, Thakur's lawyer J.P. Mishra told the court that she could not appear as she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal. He also submitted related medical records.
The judge then issued a fresh bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 and directed her to remain present in the court on 2 December. The trial is at the fag end, and the court has repeatedly asked all the accused to remain present for daily hearings.
Six people were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra about 200 km from Mumbai, on 29 September 2008.
Thakur, Lt-Col. Prasad Purohit and five others are on trial in the case for their alleged involvement in the blast conspiracy.
