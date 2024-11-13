Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur faces new warrant after skipping court again

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a fresh bailable warrant against former BJP MP Pragya Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, as she failed to appear before it citing health issues.

This was the second warrant issued this month against Thakur by the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases. On 5 November, the court had issued a warrant against her for failing to attend the proceedings, and directed her to appear on 13 November.

On Wednesday, Thakur's lawyer J.P. Mishra told the court that she could not appear as she was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bhopal. He also submitted related medical records.