Malegaon blast: SC dismisses Lt Col Purohit's plea against Bombay HC order

However, the top court clarified that the trial court should not be influenced by observations in the high court order. "However, as we are informed that the trial against the petitioner is continuing, the observation made in the impugned order for the purpose of examining the issue of sanction should not prejudice either the prosecution or the defence, in the proceedings before the trial court," said the bench, dismissing the appeal filed by Purohit.



The Bombay High Court had dismissed the discharge application filed by Purohit in the Malegaon 2008 blast case. He moved the high court challenging the Special National Investigation Case (NIA) court framing charges against him in the blast case.



He argued that there was a lack of sanction under section 197(2) of the CrPC from the Indian Army to prosecute him in the blast case. Purohit had contended that the charge framing was not valid against him.