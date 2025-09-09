Malegaon blast victims’ kin challenge acquittal of accused in Bombay HC

Family members of six victims who died in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast have approached Bombay High Court, seeking to overturn the recent acquittal of all seven accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

The appeal, filed on Monday by Nisar Ahmed Sayyed Bilal and five others through advocate Mateen Shaikh, challenges the 31 July judgment delivered by the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, and argues that the judgment is legally flawed and must be quashed.

The appellants contend that even if the investigation had shortcomings, such deficiencies should not automatically result in acquittal. They argue that the trial court judge failed in their responsibility, stating: “The trial court has unfortunately acted as a mere post-office and allowed a deficient prosecution to benefit the accused.”

They added: “The trial court judge should not act as a 'postman or mute spectator' in a criminal trial. When the prosecution failed to elicit facts, the trial court can ask questions and/or summon witnesses.”

The appeal also drew attention to past allegations by former special public prosecutor Rohini Salian, who had claimed she was pressured by the NIA to "go slow" in the case, leading to her eventual replacement.

The blast occurred on 29 September 2008 near a mosque in Malegaon, in Maharashtra's Nashik district, killing six people and injuring 101. An explosive device strapped to a motorcycle was used in the attack.