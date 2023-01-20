Maliwal dragging case: Police recover CCTV footage

Footage showing DCW chief Swati Maliwal being allegedly molested by an inebriated man and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres with her hand stuck in the vehicle window has been recovered, police said on Friday.

Maliwal is seen in the video, which has been widely circulated on social media, waiting on the pavement when a car arrives and the driver tells her to get in. To this, Maliwal can be heard saying, "Sorry, I can't hear you...What?" When the driver keeps insisting, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson is heard asking, "Where will you drop me? I want to go home. My relative are coming..." She then moves aside and the car is seen leaving.

After sometime, the same vehicle is seen returning after taking a U-turn and stops in front of Maliwal. At this point, she asks the driver, "You were the same person who told me that you will drop me right? Where will you drop me? I had told you right I have my relatives and they are coming." When he doesn't get her words and allegedly makes lewd gestures at her, Maliwal is seen reprimanding him and again questions him where he would drop her.