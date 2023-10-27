Mallikarjun Kharge: Fulcrum, builder of bridges, consensus maker

It has been a year since Mallikarjun Kharge took charge as president of the Indian National Congress. During this year, he has been able to steer the party towards a stable base, while stewarding a new narrative. And he has done so by bringing everyone along, not only without ruffling feathers but soothing and grooming disparate voices into an almost-symphony.

Kharge, who has been a Congressman for over 55 years, was the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 25 years. Certainly not an easy crown to inherit. It came with the baggage of factionalism, a string of defeats and demoralised party workers.

A year ago, Kharge was not even seen as a serious contender for the post, when Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot was asked to file his nomination, alongside senior leader Digvijaya Singh. However, his caste (Kharge hails from a Dalit family in Bidar, Karnataka), his years of experience, his calm demeanour, and faithfulness to the party even in the face of personal losses ensured that he was the right person to pick up the baton of presidency for the grand old party.