Kharge launches Congress' 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative ahead of LS polls

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, 3 March, launched the party's 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' initiative under which it aims to reach out to crores of households across the country and make them aware of its "guarantees".

Kharge launched the initiative from Usmanpur, Kaithwada, in the North East Delhi parliamentary constituency and distributed pamphlets on the party's 'Paanch Nyay Pachees Guarantee'.

"We are distributing this guarantee card to take our Panch Nyay Pachees Guarantee to people. All Congress leaders and workers will take this card to households across the counts and will tell people what our alliance government will do when it assumes power," he said while launching the initiative.