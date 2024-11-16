Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi express grief over Jhansi hospital fire deaths

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday, 16 November, expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire at the Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh in which 10 newborn babies died and 16 are stated to be critical. The leaders demanded strict legal action against those responsible for the incident.

Taking to social media platform X, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, "The news of the death of innocent babies in the fire at the medical college in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, is extremely painful. Our deepest condolences to the families of all the children who died in this heartbreaking tragedy. May God give their families the strength to bear this sorrow. We demand a thorough investigation into the causes of this accident and strict legal action against those guilty of such negligence."

Echoing similar sentiments, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi expressed her grief, stating, "Shocking news has emerged from Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where ten newborns lost their lives due to a fire in the NICU. Words of condolence and solace feel inadequate in the face of such a great tragedy. We stand firmly with the families and parents in this difficult time."