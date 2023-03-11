Mallikarjun Kharge slams ED searches at Yadav family premises, says Modi govt trying to kill democracy

The ED in its raids seized Rs 53 lakh, USD 1,900, about 540 grams of gold and bullion and 1.5 kg of gold jewellery, sources in the agency said. One of the locations searched was a house in south Delhi where Lalu Prasad's son, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav was present, they said.

Reacting to the searches, Kharge in a tweet in Hindi said, "For the last 14 hours, Modi ji has kept ED at the house of Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav." "His pregnant wife and sisters are being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji is old, ill, even then the Modi government did not show humanity towards him," Kharge said.

"Now the water has gone over the head." "Modi government is making a sinister attempt to kill democracy by misusing ED-CBI against opposition leaders," he alleged. Where were the agencies of the Modi government when fugitives ran away from the country with crores, he asked.