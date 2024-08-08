Mallikarjun Kharge vows to strengthen party in poll-bound Jharkhand

"Today, in a meeting with the leaders of @INCJharkhand, we vowed that by going to the people in the upcoming Jharkhand elections and strengthening the organisation, we will once again form the government of INDIA in the state," Kharge said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is our resolve to protect water, forests, land and tribal culture of the people of Jharkhand," he said.

The meeting comes a day after the Jharkhand Congress leaders met Congress general secretary, in-charge of organisation, K.C. Venugopal.

The Congress is in an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the RJD and the Left in the state.

Elections are slated to take place in Jharkhand later in 2024.