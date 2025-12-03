Mamata accuses Shah of ‘orchestrating’ SIR to unsettle voters, warns BJP has ‘dug its own grave’ in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a blistering attack on the BJP over the Election Commission’s rollout of the SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, accusing Union Home Minister Amit Shah of “masterminding” a hurried exercise aimed at unsettling voters months before the Assembly election.

Addressing a massive anti-SIR rally in Gazole, Malda, Banerjee said the BJP had “misread Bengal” and ended up “digging its own grave” by pushing for a rapid revision that triggered anxiety across communities.

“Home Minister Amit Shah is behind this ploy,” she alleged. “He wants to capture Bengal at any cost. But by forcing SIR in this manner, you have dug your own grave. Bengal and Bihar are not the same. You cannot win Bengal by trickery.”

Banerjee said the Election Commission’s 4 November rollout of SIR had unleashed widespread fear, with many citizens fearing arbitrary deletions of voter names. “Till now, 39 ordinary citizens — including four BLOs — have died due to SIR panic. We are supporting their families. This trauma cannot continue,” she said, adding that similar distress had occurred in other states.

She insisted the Trinamool Congress was not opposing the revision itself but the “politically motivated haste”.

“We are not against SIR or census. But why this tearing hurry? Why should a citizen have to prove again that he is a citizen?” she asked.

Banerjee alleged the exercise was timed to disrupt the state’s development schemes and block welfare delivery.