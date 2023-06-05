Mamata announces jobs for kin of train accident

West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday announced state government jobs for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore.

The West Bengal CM said that relatives of those who lost their limbs in the horrific crash will also be given government jobs.

Banerjee added that her government will also give cash aid to those who were on board the Coromandel Express and are currently going through mental and physical trauma.

She will visit Bhubanewsar and Cuttack on Tuesday to meet the injured passengers recuperating in different hospitals.