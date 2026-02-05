Mamata Banerjee: Land no issue for border fencing, Centre must finish pending work, reverse BSF jurisdiction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the state has no objection to providing land for border fencing. However, she insisted that the Centre must first complete the pending work on plots already allotted to various agencies and roll back its “arbitrary” decision to expand the BSF’s jurisdiction in the state from 15 km to 50 km before seeking additional land.

Speaking in the assembly during the discussion on the Governor’s address, Banerjee rejected allegations by the Centre and the BJP that the state government was obstructing the fencing process. She affirmed that land had already been provided to all central organisations and agencies, including the BSF.

“We have given land for many projects. First, tell us how much work has been completed. We have given land to the BSF as well. Finish the work first,” the CM said.

“Land will not be a problem. You will get land. But first, change the arbitrary rule increasing BSF’s jurisdiction from 15 km to 50 km. Locals in the bordering areas are being tortured,” she alleged, reiterating her government’s commitment to national security.

Her remarks came amid a growing dispute between the Centre and the Trinamool Congress-led state government over delays in fencing, alleged illegal migration, and the management of West Bengal’s long and porous border with Bangladesh.

The BJP-led Central government amended the BSF Act in 2021 to authorise the force to undertake search, seizure, and arrest within a 50 km stretch—up from 15 km—along the international borders in Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

Banerjee also took aim at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who recently accused the state of non-cooperation on fencing, accusing the Centre of selectively presenting facts.

“He is not sharing full data on how much land the state has already provided,” she said, adding that land had been allotted to several central agencies, including the railways and defence establishments.

Referring to the BJP’s repeated focus on infiltration, she questioned the “narrow security-only narrative.”