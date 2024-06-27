Mamata slams Bengal Guv over delay in oath ceremony of 2 Trinamool MLAs

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 27 June, launched a scathing attack against governor C.V. Ananda Bose for the delay and confusion over the swearing-in ceremony of two newly-elected Trinamool Congress legislators -- Sayantika Banerjee from Baranagar and Reyat Houssen Sarkar from Bhagawangola.

“The two legislators have been elected by people's mandate. What right does the governor have to stop them from taking oaths? It has been almost a month that uncertainties are shrouding the issue,” the chief minister said at state secretariat Nabanna.

She also supported the demand of Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar that either the governor come to the Assembly to administer the oath or nominate the speaker or the deputy speaker to do the same.