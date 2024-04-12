Mamata, WBP counter BJP claim after Bengaluru blast accused arrest

Hitting out at the BJP for alleging that West Bengal "has become a safe haven for terrorists", chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the accused in Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Café blast case were arrested because of prompt action by the state police.

In a reported joint operation with West Bengal Police (WBP), the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Mussavir Hussain Shazib and his alleged accomplice Abdul Matheen Taha from a hideout in Purba Medinipur district, about 130 km from Kolkata, on Friday.

The arrests triggered a political slugfest in the state, with the opposition BJP, particularly the party's IT cell chief Amit Malviya, claiming on social media that the TMC regime had turned the state into a safe haven for terrorists.

"Heard one BJP leader say Bengal is not safe. The accused were arrested within two hours following prompt response by the police. What about the states where you (BJP) are in power?" Banerjee said at an election rally in Cooch Behar. "What about Uttar Pradesh Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat and Bihar?"

Echoing the chief minister's remarks and confirming the arrests, the WBP said in an X post, "Contrary to the claims made by @amitmalviya, the fact is that, two suspects in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case have been arrested from Purba Medinipur in a JOINT operation by the West Bengal Police and the Central Intelligence Agencies.

"The proactive role of WBP in the matter has been officially acknowledged by the Central Agencies. West Bengal has NEVER been a safe haven for terrorists and the state police will continue to remain ever-vigilant in keeping its people safe from nefarious activities.

Banerjee also blamed the BJP for spreading canards against the state, and accused the saffron party of misusing Central agencies and not allowing a "level-playing field for all political parties" in the elections.