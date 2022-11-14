Mamata condemns Akhil Giri's remarks, apologises to President Murmu on behalf of TMC

Condemning her ministerial colleague Akhil Giri's controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday apologised to her on behalf of the TMC.



Banerjee said she has immense respect for the President, and her party has cautioned Giri against making derogatory remarks in the future.



"I condemn Akhil Giri's comment on President Droupadi Murmu. What Akhil has done is wrong. We don't support such a remark. I apologise on behalf of my party as he is my party colleague. The party has already cautioned Akhil Giri," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.