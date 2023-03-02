Mamata hails SC verdict on appointment of CEC, ECs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the appointment of election commissioners (EC) and the chief election commissioner (CEC), describing it as "democratic victory".

The TMC supremo also said that the verdict shows the "will of the people prevails over ill-fated attempts of oppressive forces".

"(The) Supreme Court's landmark order is a democratic victory! We welcome the decision of the Constitution Bench on the appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner. Will of the people prevails over the ill-fated attempts of the oppressive forces!" Banerjee tweeted.

In a similar vein, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, too, hailed the verdict.

"So Extremely Compromised (EC) can again strive to become Extremely Competent (EC)," he claimed.