Mamata offers conditional support to Congress in 2024, state Congress snubs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday offered to extend support to Congress in states where the latter is strong, provided her Trinamool Congress is reciprocated in the same manner by Congress in the state.



However, the state Congress leadership has snubbed the proposal from her end and said that the Chief Minister's reluctance in acknowledging the impact of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra nationally actually validates her actual impression about Congress.



"Since the beginning, I had been saying that the parties having strengths in respective regions should directly take on BJP there... like AAP in Delhi, RJD-JD-U in Bihar, Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh and DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu and Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. We supported Congress in Karnataka, now they should reciprocate the same to us in West Bengal. It is not right that in Karnataka they will enjoy our support and oppose us in West Bengal," Banerjee said.