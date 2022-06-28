Mamata questions arrest of Zubair & Setalvad, claims those who spread hatred are roaming free

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP-led Centre over the arrest of Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair and social activist Teesta Setalvad over their arrests for "trying to expose the truth" and wondered how those who spread hatred among communities are roaming free.



Addressing a party meeting in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, Banerjee also attacked the Centre over the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, calling it a major scam and another example of Jumla politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.



Why have you arrested Mohammed Zubair and Teesta Setalvad? What wrong have they done? Does speaking out the truth or exposing the truth a crime? Those who are speaking out against this government are either harassed by using agencies or are arrested, Banerjee said.