Mamata takes over TMC's Birbhum organisation

With the panchayat elections due in a month's time, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has decided to take charge of the party's affairs in Birbhum district in the absence of arrested leader Anubrata Mondal, a senior member of the party said.

Senior party leader and MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on Friday that the decision was taken during the party's meeting at Banerjee's Kalighat residence.

"Our party chief will be looking after the party affairs in Birbhum district. Aroop Biswas, who has been looking after party affairs in Purba Bardhaman and Darjeeling has been asked to take care of Nadia district. Firhad Hakim will look after affairs in Howrah and Hooghly districts," Bandyopadhyay told reporters after the meeting.