Man absconding in rape case for last 7 months nabbed

Later, the victim learned that the accused was already married and had two wives and two children. He cheated her with a fake profile and raped her on the pretext of marriage.



"Recently, information was received that the accused Ravi may come to Sector 48, Gurugram following, which the police team laid a trap. Ravi was spotted and on seeing the police team, he tried to escape but was apprehended," said Yadav.



"On interrogation, it was revealed that he used to make fake profiles with changed names and pictures on matrimonial sites and defraud women. On these matrimonial profiles, the accused declared himself a divorcee," Yadav added.