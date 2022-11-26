Man absconding in rape case for last 7 months nabbed
The Delhi Police's Crime Branch has arrested a 46-year-old wanted man, who was absconding for the last 7 months in a rape case registered at the Vasant Kunj North police station, an official said on Saturday.
Police said that the accused, identified as Ravi Lakhina, a resident of Janakpuri area, was also declared a 'Proclaimed Offender' and he used to specifically lure widows on matrimonial sites.
"On April 7, a complaint was received at Vasant Kunj North police station, in which the woman alleged that she is a widow and is living alone. She met with the accused person on a matrimonial site. Both started their meetings and the accused lured the victim and sexually assaulted her," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).
Later, the victim learned that the accused was already married and had two wives and two children. He cheated her with a fake profile and raped her on the pretext of marriage.
"Recently, information was received that the accused Ravi may come to Sector 48, Gurugram following, which the police team laid a trap. Ravi was spotted and on seeing the police team, he tried to escape but was apprehended," said Yadav.
"On interrogation, it was revealed that he used to make fake profiles with changed names and pictures on matrimonial sites and defraud women. On these matrimonial profiles, the accused declared himself a divorcee," Yadav added.
