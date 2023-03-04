Man accused of murder during Delhi riots gets bail, court requests police commissioner to sensitise IOs

"Thus, I find that in the name of opposing bail application through a reply the prosecution has attempted to mislead the court rather than assisting in a fair manner to project the correct picture of the developments taking place in the case," the judge said.



He said any reply being filed by the IO or prosecution must be with the objective to assist the court and it was imperative to have a fair and transparent reporting of the facts.



"If the reply is filed in a jealous manner, thereby suppressing the material facts, it cannot be said to be assistance to the court. Hence, I find that there is a requirement to sensitise all the IOs in respect of their duty towards the court, so as to assist in a fair manner, rather than adopting the practice of hide and seek," the judge said.



"Hence, once again I call upon the Commissioner of Police to do the needful for proper sensitisation of all the IOs in this respect," the judge added.