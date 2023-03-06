Man arrested for setting wife on fire in Noida

The Noida Police has arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly setting his wife on fire in an inebriated condition following an argument, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Yadvendra Yadav, who works as a gardener at a farmhouse near Wajidpurpur village had immolated his wife Vineeta at their home in Sector 135, under Expressway police station limits on March 2, they said.

The couple got married 11 years ago and has two children, the police said.