Man arrested in Jorbagh metro station molestation case

She further alleged that soon after the incident she approached a policeman standing on the platform, but he flatly refused to help her and asked her to go upstairs to talk about it.



Later she went to the CCTV room and checked the footage where she recognised the sexual offender, however, despite raising the complaint the personnel there took no action.



"Ultimately, I got no help from the @OfficialDMRC police. I am now extremely paranoid and scared to step out of my house," the woman stated.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Harendra Kumar Singh said they took cognizance of the social media post and approached the victim woman who is a resident of Gurugram. "We got her statement. We have registered the case. We are examining the CCTV footage. Different teams have been assigned different tasks," the DCP had said a day after the woman was molested.



DCP Harendra also mentioned about the victim woman's allegation in which she had stated that she approached a policeman but the cop didn't help her. "Those are the security personnel of CISF and we are taking this matter with their higher-ups to find out under what circumstance the incident was not brought to our notice," he said.



Delhi Police Spokesperson Suman Nalwa assured all the women in the national capital that the police take such complaints very seriously and they should not hesitate to approach police in such matters.