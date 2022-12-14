Man attacks Delhi schoolgirl with acid

A 17-year-old girl was attacked near Uttam Nagar with an acid-like substance by two bike riders on Wednesday morning, police said. One of the culprits has been detained.



According to police, the matter was reported to them around 9 am and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.



"A PCR call was received around 9 am regarding an incident of throwing acid on a girl in the area of Mohan Garden Police Station.



"It was stated that a girl aged 17 years was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7.30 am this morning," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

