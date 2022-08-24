Man booked for thrashing Dalit girl for not wearing uniform

A former village head in Uttar Pradesh Bhadohi district has been booked for allegedly assaulting a Dalit girl and subjecting her to casteist slurs.

Girija Shankar Yadav, in-charge of the Chauri police station, where the case was registered, said that the incident took place in a school in Manikpur village.

He identified the former village head as Manoj Kumar Dubey.