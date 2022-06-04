Man brutally murdered in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar

A 28-year-old person was murdered by a man and his brother who attacked him with a blade and stone following a quarrel in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Saturday.

The gruesome murder that took place on Friday was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage showed the victim was walking when he was accosted by the two brothers who punched, kicked and attacked him repeatedly with blade and a stone.

Police said they were informed around 2.15 pm that a person was injured with a blade.