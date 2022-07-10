Man burnt alive in Assam post kangaroo court verdict

A 'raij mel' (public hearing) was conducted over the death of the woman (22), whose body was found in a pond few days ago, after another woman claimed of witnessing the murder, a senior police officer said.



The woman allegedly saw five persons killing her, including Bordoloi, he said.



Villagers dragged him out of his home, tied him to a tree and conducted the hearing of the 'gram sabha', officials said.



"He was then beaten up and burnt alive. After that, they buried the charred body," the police officer said.



Bordoloi allegedly confessed to killing the woman.



"The villagers claim that the man killed the woman by practising witchcraft. So, they decided to mete out the same punishment to him," the officer said.