Man calls Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, threatens to kill Mukesh Ambani's family

An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said

PTI

An unidentified person on Monday made a phone call to a hospital in Mumbai and threatened to kill the family of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, a police official said.

The person made three to four calls on a landline number of the Reliance Foundation Hospital around 10.30 am, he said.

After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said.

A process was on to register an FIR in this connection, he added.

