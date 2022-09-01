Man dies after jumping in front of train on Delhi Metro's Blue Line

A 65-year-old man died allegedly after jumping in front of a moving train at Tilak Nagar metro station in Delhi on Thursday, police said.



The incident was reported at 8.34 am, they said.



A senior police officer said the man was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead.



He has been identified as Satish Malhotra, resident of Tilak Nagar, the police officer said.



Malhotra was running a spare parts shop in Karol Bagh and his business had suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to which he was under depression, said his son-in-law, who identified the body.