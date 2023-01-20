Man dragged on car bonnet for 1 km in road rage in Bengaluru

As Priyanka's car allegedly crashed with Darshan's car, the latter came out of the vehicle. When Darshan tried to stop the car and speak to the occupants, Priyanka allegedly accelerated the car at high speed and drove away.



Fearing that he could be run over, Darshan quickly jumped and climbed on the bonnet of the car. The accused, then, sped away in the car for a kilometre with Darshan perched on the bonnet.



The woman, her husband and one more person have been booked on charges of attempt to murder and conspiracy.



The accused woman's husband Pramod too lodged a counter complaint against Darshan and his three friends accusing them with beating him and molesting his wife.



Police have arrested five people in this connection.