Man enters Karnataka Assembly claiming to be MLA, attends budget session
A lawyer from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, Thipperudrappa insisted he was an MLA to the security personnel and occupied the seat of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Gopalakrishna
A 72-year-old man entered the Karnataka Assembly hall by evading security personnel while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the 14th state budget and he even greeted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He was later escorted out. Speaker UT Khader has launched an investigation into the matter.
A lawyer from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, Thipperudrappa insisted he was an MLA to the security personnel and occupied the seat of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Gopalakrishna. Many assumed he was an elected member of the Assembly.
He was first noticed by JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal, Sharana Gowda Kandakur, who noticed that this man was occupying the seat reserved for Gopalakrishna. He then approached the Marshall to inquire about the man. The Marshalls claimed that they are yet to get acquainted all the MLAs as there are 70 first-time MLAs.
After Hunsur MLA Harish Gowda too failed to recognise him, Kandakur alerted the Marshal. The matter was particularly concerning as the man claimed to be the MLA from Molkalmuru, but the constituency is currently represented by Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna.
Those who didn’t recognise him were surprised that Thipperudrappa had proceeded towards the Treasury Benches and even greeted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Eventually Thipperudrappa was escorted out by the security officials and detained for questioning.
Thipperudrappa claimed that he entered the Vidhan Soudha because he wanted to attend the budget session.
Security personnel had recorded Thipperudrappa’s details in the visitors’ register and issued an entry pass, but he did not possess the necessary permission to access the Assembly gallery. He insisted that he was an MLA and forced the security personnel to let him in.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) R Srinivas Gowda, anyone visiting the Assembly gallery needs a second set of permissions. Since Thipperudrappa didn't have this permission, he was stopped by security personnel. The DCP said that the security personnel were caught off guard by Thipperudrappa’s confident assertion that he was an MLA.
This incident has led to questions about the security arrangements at the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha. Khader has requested a detailed report on the security lapse.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines