Man enters Karnataka Assembly claiming to be MLA, attends budget session

A 72-year-old man entered the Karnataka Assembly hall by evading security personnel while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the 14th state budget and he even greeted Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. He was later escorted out. Speaker UT Khader has launched an investigation into the matter.

A lawyer from Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, Thipperudrappa insisted he was an MLA to the security personnel and occupied the seat of Devadurga JD(S) MLA Karemma Gopalakrishna. Many assumed he was an elected member of the Assembly.

He was first noticed by JD(S) MLA from Gurmitkal, Sharana Gowda Kandakur, who noticed that this man was occupying the seat reserved for Gopalakrishna. He then approached the Marshall to inquire about the man. The Marshalls claimed that they are yet to get acquainted all the MLAs as there are 70 first-time MLAs.