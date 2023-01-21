Man gets 8-yr jail for raping girl on pretext of marriage in Kerala
Prakash, under the pretext of marriage, lured into the trap a 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house
A court here has sentenced a 29-year-old man to jail for eight years on charges of abduction and rape of a minor girl in 2013.
Fast Track Special Court judge, Aaj Sudharashan, on Friday sentenced Vattiyoorkavu resident Lal Prakash to eight years rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.
According to the prosecution, Prakash, under the pretext of marriage, lured into the trap the 14-year-old child in 2013 and raped her at a friend's house. The girl was not allowed to contact her family.
The police came to know about her whereabouts after two weeks, when she got in touch with her family from a phone.
Special public prosecutor, R S Vijay Mohan said the court examined 26 witnesses, 21 documents and 19 other pieces of evidence.
