Man held for allegedly posing as army captain at Varanasi air show

Police apprehended a man allegedly posing as an Army captain during the Indian Air Force’s 24 October air show in Varanasi

The suspect was questioned near the Namo Ghat helipad after officers received information about his suspicious behaviour

Police identified him as Arpit Chaturvedi of Azamgarh and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Police apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating an Indian Army captain during the Indian Air Force’s air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on 24 October, when officers deployed for the event received information about a man behaving suspiciously near the helipad and claiming to be a military officer.

A police team approached him for questioning. He introduced himself as Captain Arpit Chaturvedi and maintained that he was serving in the army, officials said. However, checks of his credentials and service details failed to substantiate his claim.