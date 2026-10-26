Man held for allegedly posing as army captain at Varanasi air show
Police say verification disproved suspect’s claim after he was stopped near the Namo Ghat helipad
Police apprehended a man allegedly posing as an Army captain during the Indian Air Force’s 24 October air show in Varanasi
The suspect was questioned near the Namo Ghat helipad after officers received information about his suspicious behaviour
Police identified him as Arpit Chaturvedi of Azamgarh and registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Police apprehended a man for allegedly impersonating an Indian Army captain during the Indian Air Force’s air show at Namo Ghat in Varanasi, officials said on Monday.
The incident occurred on 24 October, when officers deployed for the event received information about a man behaving suspiciously near the helipad and claiming to be a military officer.
A police team approached him for questioning. He introduced himself as Captain Arpit Chaturvedi and maintained that he was serving in the army, officials said. However, checks of his credentials and service details failed to substantiate his claim.
Police subsequently identified him as Arpit Chaturvedi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh district, and said he had no association with the Indian Army.
In his written complaint, Sub-Inspector Chandan Kumar of Adampur Police Station said he was on security duty at Namo Ghat with Head Constable Hriday Narayan Maurya and Constable Mehboob Alam when the team received the tip-off.
The officers detained Chaturvedi and checked his claim before proceeding with the case.
Police registered Case No. 0189/2026 at Adampur Police Station under Sections 204 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Further investigation and legal proceedings are underway, officials said.
With IANS inputs