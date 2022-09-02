Man held for 'killing' security guards in Sagar is suspected to have killed another in Bhopal

A man was arrested on Friday for alleged involvement in the `serial killing' of three security guards in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar city with police claiming that he had killed a security guard in Bhopal too. The killings of three guards in Sagar city earlier this week had created panic and led to speculation about a serial killer being on the loose.



Confirming the arrest of a person in the case, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters that the accused had allegedly killed a security guard in the state capital too.