Man held for recording nude video of minor, blackmailing her in Karnataka
Gangavathy police in Karnataka have arrested Mustafa, who, after befriending a minor on Instagram, allegedly blackmailed her using the app
Karnataka police have arrested a man for befriending a minor girl on social media, recording her nude video and blackmailing her, police said on 4 September, Monday.
The accused, identified as Mustafa, has been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
According to the police, the accused had met the minor on Instagram and developed a friendship with her. After trapping the girl, he made her strip on video call and recorded the act.
He took screen shots and started blackmailing the girl.
The girl then lodged a case with Gangavathy police station leading to his arrest.
More details are awaited. Further investigation is on.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines