Man hit by car, dragged on bonnet for over 100 metres; retired IAS officer's son held

The son of a retired IAS officer was arrested for allegedly hitting a man with his car and carrying him on its bonnet for over 100 metres in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, police said on Friday

The police has also booked the retired officer under section 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.



The injured man, Anand Vijay Mandelia (37), is a city-based businessman and being treated at the Max Super Specialty hospital.



He is under observation but out of danger, police said.



In the video of the incident, which was widely circulated on the social media, the man is seen being carried on the bonnet of the car which was being driven rashly. The victim was carried on the bonnet for over 100 meters, police said.