Man killed, mutilated in broad daylight in Bihar's West Champaran

The deceased was identified as Kamuddin Mian. He had a property dispute with a neighbour named Sadhu Paswan.



The police said that Kamuddin started the construction of his house on Thursday morning when Sadhu Paswan along with four other persons reached the place and asked him to stop the construction. This led to an exchange of hot words and Sadhu Paswan shot him twice in a fit of rage.



The accused also chopped both the legs of Kamuddin Mian in a bid to terrorise his family members. They fled from the spot without any resistance from any of the villagers.