Man kills sister for 'honour' in Gujarat, arrested

A young man allegedly killed his sister as he was upset with her for having an affair with a neighbour in Gujarat's Rajkot district.



The incident occurred on Tuesday evening and the accused Firoz Kadarbhai was arrested just a few hours later. Firoz will be produced before the court on Wednesday.



Rehnaben Sakaryani lodged a complaint with Dhoraji police stating that she and her 14-year-old daughter Yasmin were cooking food at their residence when her son Firoz came along with Faizan and started quarrelling with Yasmin, asking her why she talks to Faizan.

