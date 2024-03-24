Man learns printing as vocational skill in jail, starts making fake notes after release

A 35-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh diligently learnt printing techniques as a vocational skill in jail only to use them to make fake currency notes after his release, an official said on Sunday.

Bhupendra Singh Dhakat’s return to the world of crime came to light after the police arrested him on Saturday and recovered 95 counterfeit notes, each with a face value of Rs 200, the official said.

Besides, a colour printer, six ink bottles and paper used to manufacture crisp fake notes were also recovered from his house, Sironj Sub Divisional Officer of Police Umesh Tiwari told PTI.

Dhakat has confessed that he had been printing the bogus notes and pumping them into the market in the district for the past few months.