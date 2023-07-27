Man shot dead for objecting to loud music in UP

A 45-year-old man was shot dead after he objected to vulgar songs being played loudly by a few mining workers at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur.

Three people also sustained injuries in the incident while a few vehicles were torched.

Trouble began on Wednesday when a few workers, involved in mining activity in Rudrapur Majwa village, started playing vulgar songs loudly. When a local, Raj Kishore, 45, objected to the blaring of vulgar songs, an argument ensued between him and the workers.

Hours later, around half-a-dozen mining workers, along with their contractor Sunil Yadav, reached Kishore’s house and shot him following an altercation. The 45-year-old died on the spot.